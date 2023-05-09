ARLINGTON — Arlington art teachers Christy Wood and Kate Robinson organized and executed a successful Art Day event on May 4 for the Arlington Community. The artwork was awe-inspiring, and the students were delighted to exhibit their creations to their families and peers. This event was supported by a Title Grant and served as a Parent Engagement Night for the schools. More than 350 people attended.
Numerous Arlington Memorial High School students supervised the art activity stations, serving as excellent representatives of the school. Sponsors thanked everyone who worked diligently behind the scenes to make this event successful.