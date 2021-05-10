The Youth Leadership Group, a team of seventh- and eighth-graders from Mount Anthony Union Middle School, will hold a community dialogue at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Students will speak about what inspired them to raise awareness and take action on substance use and suicide prevention to improve overall youth health and wellness in Bennington County.
The Youth Leadership Group is a partnership between ACT Bennington and MAUMS.
To register for the dialogue, visit https://tinyurl.com/ylg-dialogue