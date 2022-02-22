BENNINGTON -- Students from the Mount Anthony Union High School Interact Club dropped by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on Monday morning with more than 15 dozen cookies and brownies they had baked, along with flowers, seltzer water, and balloons for the hospital’s employees. Sponsored by the Catamount Rotary Club, the Interact Club performs service throughout the greater Bennington area, and is dedicated to helping students develop leadership skills, demonstrate helpfulness and respect for others, understand the value of individual responsibility and hard work, and advance international understanding and goodwill.