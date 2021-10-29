BENNINGTON — One might be tempted to match the word power on display Thursday at Molly Stark Elementary School's vocabulary parade by writing that a cavalcade of enthusiastic prodigies promenaded through the hallways and playgrounds, attired in signs and costumes festooned with all manner of decor.
No. That's a little ridiculous. OK, a lot ridiculous.
But not as ridiculously clever as special education teacher David Schnitz's interpretation of "ridiculous" with a bunny hat, orange oven mitts and a thoroughly mismatched shirt and tie.
Besides: How do you compete with a student who illustrated "abundance" with scores of puff balls attached to their shirt? Or the youngster whose concept of "careful" was a construction helmet? Or the learner who portrayed "seasonal" by dressing up as a Christmas tree?
You don't. Unless you're kindergarten teacher Susan Page, who was practically perfect in every way with her Mary Poppins costume and the word "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Or librarian Allyson Hoffman, who, with trench coat and magnifying glass at the ready, embodied "mystery."
Like the student dressed as a unicorn, it was "magical."
"I think it lets the kids use their creativity in a positive way and builds upon other skills for vocabulary, while still making it fun," Lisa Halkias, a social worker at the school who helped dream up the parade, said Thursday. "We were just trying to find something that would be fun, but skill-building. So they're learning when they're not even realizing that they're learning. And they get to plan with their friends and participate in something that's productive and safe."
Art teacher Tessa MacDonald was a huge support in "ensuring all the kids had access to creating a word during art class," Principal Donna Bazyk said. Families were encouraged to help their kids embellish the signs and costumes at home.