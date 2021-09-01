MANCHESTER — Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids program is accepting registrations for its Fall 2021 session.
Strings for Kids offers after school violin, viola, and cello instruction for area children ages 5–18 of all levels, and provides financial aid to students who otherwise might not be able to afford lessons.
All faculty are professionally trained musicians with many years of teaching and performing experience: Deanna Baasch (violin), Vesela French (violin and viola), Joana Genova (violin), Heather Münch (violin, Suzuki and traditional methods), François Sécordel (Suzuki violin), Ariel Rudiakov (viola) and Jared Shapiro (cello).
In-person lessons for the fall 2021 term start the week of September 13 and end the week of November 29. Each instructor has their own teaching space in Manchester or Dorset. Health and safety protocols are strictly followed and updated along with the evolving local health situation.
For more information visit taconicmusic.org/strings-for-kids, call 802-362-7162, or email Joana Genova at directors@taconicmusic.org