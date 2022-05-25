STRATTON -- Thanks to a matching grant from the Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation, the Stratton Foundation’s $100,000 ‘Head-to-Toe’ program supported hundreds of children throughout the year with basic necessities.
Beginning last August, the Foundation purchased items to fill backpacks with calculators, water bottles, pencils, paper, headphones and more to make sure that each child had what was requested of their families to begin the school year.
In the Fall, staff, volunteers and a network of 25 schools collected sizes for children ages 1.5 to 18 years old, so each received a new warm coat, snow pants, mittens, hat, boots and socks. Schools reported that even their youngest students were arriving off the bus cold and unprepared for outside classroom time, while parents were requesting help with what they could not afford. Items were donated or purchased through partnerships with Operation Warm, Equipe Sport, the Stratton Mountain Resort, Kamik, North Face and Smartwool.
In February, the Foundation recognized National Children’s Dental Health Month and distributed 1,800 dental kits, complete with miniature sand timers, floss, toothpaste and toothbrushes, inspiring schools to show supplied instructional videos and assign ‘healthy habits homework.’ With a shortage of dental supplies locally, the Foundation’s donors tapped into their hometowns in New York and Massachusetts for help from Springfield AHEC, Bonkowski Dental, Dr. Robert Perrachia, Dr. Morris of Plainview Oral Surgery, Dr. Elisa Mello, and Dr. David Jurman of Leading Edge Oral Surgery.
In Spring, the Foundation provided more than 600 children with a new pair of sneakers and socks. From Arlington to Danby, throughout the Shires, over the mountain to Londonderry and east to Newfane, children across the Stratton Foundation’s footprint were cared for. The Foundation’s partnership with Shoes that Fit and Bombas gave access to new name-brand sneakers, with a shared mission to overcome the stigma for some and provide for all.
“You all are doing such amazing work. I can not thank you enough from all my students and families. Every program you do has direct benefits to the children,” is the message that the Foundation shares with all of its partners, donors, and volunteers who make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. The Foundation also thanks the schools and teachers who care so deeply beyond education.
To learn more about Head-to-Toe or to Donate, visit https://strattonfoundation.org/head-to-toe or call 802-297-2096.