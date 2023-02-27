Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

STRATTON — The Stratton Community Foundation is holding a raffle to benefit Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

Raffle items have a total value of $8,000 and include jewelry from Von Bargen's; tickets to see The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City, a New York Rangers hockey game and Hershey Park in Pennsylvania; and more.

The raffle drawing will be held on Sunday. Ticket prices are $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for seven.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit strattonfoundation.org/shred4nate-raffle.

