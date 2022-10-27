MONTPELIER — The Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding property owners that as of July 1, new regulations designed to protect the state's waterways took effect.
On Dec. 1, 2020, the DEC issued the Stormwater General Permit 3-9050 that regulates stormwater discharges or runoff from impervious surfaces (any hard or solid surfaces like roofs, roads, and parking lots where water runs off instead of soaking in). Within the 2020 permit, the DEC listed activities that require permit coverage, including the new development or redevelopment of one-half acre or more of impervious surface starting July 1, 2022.
"Stormwater runoff not only erodes our soils but also carries sediment, phosphorus, and other pollutants into our waterways," said DEC Commissioner John Beling. "Issuing this permit is a key part of the Vermont Clean Water Act of 2015. Vermont needs to reduce stormwater runoff from commercial, industrial, residential, and institutional properties to meet clean water goals."
Property owners must apply for General Permit 3-9050 for stormwater discharges or runoff from the following types of projects, the first two of which are impacted by the lowered half-acre acre threshold that took effect on July 1, 2022:
- A new development with a half-acre or more of impervious surface. A new development is the construction of an impervious surface on a tract or tracts of land where no impervious surface previously existed.
- A redevelopment of an existing impervious surface if the redeveloped part of the existing impervious surface totals a half-acre or more.
- An expansion of an existing impervious surface, such that the resulting impervious surface totals 1 acre or more.
- Projects with impervious surfaces of 3 or more acres that meet the definition of an "impervious surface of three or more acres" in General Permit 3-9050.
- Projects that were previously permitted for discharges of stormwater runoff and must renew a permit coverage due to the expiration.
- Projects starting new development or redevelopment of half-acre or more acres of impervious surface are not subject to the lowered threshold because of exemptions.
In 2019 and 2020, the DEC offered opportunities for the public to comment on the half-acre threshold.
For more information, contact Michael Sadler at 802-490-6159 or Michael.Sadler@vermont.gov.