BENNINGTON — On April 28, the Pinsonneault family and past employees of The Vermont Steak House once again offered their delicious homemade relish tray and dinners to many eager people.
This is an annual event to raise donations, in which all of the profits are given equally to organizations dear to the family’s hearts. Each received a check for $1,967.37.
Donations were made to the Cancer Center Community Crusaders, The Turning Point Recovery Center, and the VT Elks Association Silver Towers Camp for people with disabilities.
The Pinsonneault family also thanked the Bennington Elks #567 for donating the Lodge and everyone who came out to support the event.