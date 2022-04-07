MANCHESTER — The public is invited to experience the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, at First Congregational Church in Manchester. It's an experience not seen in this area for a number of years.
Participants will travel along a self-guided path featuring 12 stations with experiential activities marking events from the moment of creation through to Jesus’ death and burial. Pamphlets will explain each station and give instruction for activities designed for individuals, small groups and families.
Doors will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Enter through the back door off the parking lot and allow about 45 minutes for the experience. Masks are recommended.
For more information call the FCC office 802-362-2709 or email office@fccmanchester.org.