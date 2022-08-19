MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the Statewide Canvass of Vermont 2022 Primary Election results will be held on Monday at the Secretary of State’s Office, located in Montpelier at 128 State St. The canvass will begin at 2 p.m.
Condos, along with the chairs or their designees from the three major parties (Democratic, Republican and Progressive) will be certifying vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices.
The Statewide Canvass is open to members of the public and the press.
The canvass was postponed on Tuesday because of a technology problem specific to the ability to generate reports based on the official return of votes submitted by the town clerks.
“I will always prioritize accuracy over expediency,” said Condos.
The canvassing process is careful and deliberate, he said. There are numerous checks to ensure that the canvassed results accurately match the will of Vermont voters as reported by the town clerks.
It is important to note that this process is separate and distinct from the official counting of ballots and the local certification of official results by the town clerks. The Secretary of State’s Office said the administrative delays experienced this week do not affect its confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals for all candidates.