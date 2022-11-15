BURLINGTON — Dr. Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware professor and author, has been tapped to give the keynote address at the annual horticulture conference hosted by the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener program on Dec. 3.
Tallamy, a champion of biodiversity, will describe ways to bring nature and ecosystem functions into home landscapes. The Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology professor is the author of "Nature's Best Hope," "Bringing Nature Home" and "The Nature of Oaks," as well as more than 80 research articles. He has taught courses in insect taxonomy, behavioral ecology, humans and nature and other areas for 32 years.
The conference, which is open to the public, will take place via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to register, go to https://go.uvm.edu/2022gardeningconference.
The early bird rate for EMG and Vermont Master Composter volunteers is $25 per person until Nov. 18, and $40 after that date. All others pay $40 per person or $55 after Nov. 18. Registration closes on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
All plenary sessions will be live captioned. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Deb Heleba at debra.heleba@uvm.edu or 802-656-1777 by Nov. 19.
Dr. Ann Hazelrigg, a UVM Extension plant pathologist, will give the afternoon keynote address, providing an overview of garden pests commonly reported this season and what to expect next year. The conference also will include a panel of EMG volunteers and other gardening enthusiasts who will describe their efforts to bring biodiversity to gardens in Vermont.
In addition, there will be informal breakout sessions for volunteers to share their experiences about providing gardening education to the public. Sessions will focus on demonstration gardens, gardening workshops for adults and kids, food security projects and "Ask a Volunteer" opportunities, including staffing tables at fairs and other events.
Contact Deb Heleba at debra.heleba@uvm.edu with questions.