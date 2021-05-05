BENNINGTON—May 5, 2021—Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson, a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show, will feature Natalie Kwit, public health veterinarian with the Vermont Department of Health, as a guest on its May 12 show. The show will air at a special time, 11 a.m., and will cover everything you need to know about ticks and tick-borne disease.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington.
Dr. Kwit leads the Vermont Department of Health’s Zoonotic and Vector-Borne Disease Program, including the surveillance, prevention, investigation, and response to tick-borne, mosquito-borne, and zoonotic diseases. She earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from University of Illinois and Master of Public Health degree from University of Minnesota. In her previous role as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, Natalie conducted both domestic and international investigations concerning plague, tularemia, borreliosis, and Zika virus, including work in the CDC Emergency Operations Center. Prior to EIS, she worked as a small animal practitioner while volunteering in wildlife medicine and One Health outreach.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
12 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: SVMC Gastroenerologist David Furman, MD, will talk about common issues of the digestive system.
12 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Themarge Small, MD, of SVMC OB/GYN, and Deb Mone, RN, of the SVMC Women's and Children's Department will reflect on their years helping new families deliver babies.
12 p.m. Wednesday, June 2: SVMC Neurologist Emma Weiskopf will take us inside the brain.
12 p.m. Wednesday, June 9: Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont Anore Horton will talk about statewide food security initiatives.
Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, please e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.
About SVHC Medical Matters Weekly:
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, multiplatform guest-driven talk show hosted by Dr. Trey Dobson. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on health care, including topics like behavioral health, food insecurity, equitable care, and the opioid crisis. The show is produced in partnership with Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV) and is broadcast on CAT-TV, Greater Northshire Access Television, Facebook Live, YouTube, and podcast platforms.
About SVHC:
Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is a comprehensive, preeminent, healthcare system providing exceptional, convenient, and affordable care to the communities of Bennington and Windham Counties of Vermont, eastern Rensselaer and Washington Counties of New York, and northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts. SVHC includes Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, and the SVHC Foundation. SVMC includes 25 primary and specialty care practices.