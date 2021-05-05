Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BENNINGTON —Natalie Kwit, a public health veterinarian with the Vermont Department of Health, is the featured guest nxct week on Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson, a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show.

The show will air Wednesday, May 12, at a special time, 11 a.m., and will cover everything you need to know about ticks and tick-borne disease.

Kwit leads the Vermont Department of Health’s Zoonotic and Vector-Borne Disease Program, including the surveillance, prevention, investigation, and response to tick-borne, mosquito-borne, and zoonotic diseases.

In her previous role as an epidemic intelligence service officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, Natalie conducted both domestic and international investigations concerning plague, tularemia, borreliosis, and Zika virus, including work in the CDC Emergency Operations Center.

Prior to EIS, she worked as a small animal practitioner while volunteering in wildlife medicine and One Health outreach.

The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington.

After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday.

GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms.