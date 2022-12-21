BENNINGTON — A Hoosick Falls, N.Y., resident was issued a $572 speeding ticket after being caught by Vermont State Police allegedly driving 93 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
According to state police, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks observed the driver, Jamie Dunnells, 50, traveling 93 miles per hour at 12:39 a.m. on Dec. 21 on Route 279 West near the weigh station in Bennington.
Dunnells was issued a ticket for speeding and was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed at a later date and time.