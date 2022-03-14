MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says warm spring weather and melting snows will cause bears to come out of their winter dens in search of food. The department recommends taking down bird feeders and keeping them stored until December, to avoid attracting bears.
The department is already receiving bear reports as of March 7 and encourages Vermonters who experience a conflict with bears to submit a report through the Living with Black Bears web page. The warmer temperatures predicted now will stimulate more bears to emerge from their dens to seek any food sources they can smell.
Bird feeders are just one of the things that can attract hungry bears. Other sources of food that bears find appealing are garbage, open dumpsters, backyard chickens, pet food, barbecue grills, campsites with accessible food and food waste.