STAMFORD — The Stamford School has appointed Clay Zeller-Townson as a music teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
Zeller-Townson, who has traveled as a professional musician across the country and across the world, will only need to travel across his small, newly adopted hometown to his new job at the Stamford School. He's a professional bassoonist, the founder of the ensemble Ruckus, and has been a Stamford resident for four years.
“We are thrilled to have a world class musician who has performed with orchestras across the country and around the world right here in our neighborhood — and the fact that our students can benefit from his experience and expertise is truly remarkable,” Stamford School Principal Randy Lichtenwalner said in a statement. “For a small school like ours to have this caliber of professional musician — a graduate of The Eastman School of Music and The Juilliard School — literally within walking distance of our school provides our students with a unique opportunity, rivaled only by larger schools with bigger budgets.”
As a specialist in ancient versions of the bassoon, Zeller-Townson has been an active performer with many orchestras across the country and on tour over the world. In addition to playing the works of Bach, Handel, Mozart and other classical composers, he has commissioned and premiered many new works for early instruments. His ensemble Ruckus is known for its distinctive approach to music of the 18th century.
From 2011-2016, Zeller-Townson taught at The North Carolina Governor’s School. He has given coaching on performance practice and masterclasses at UCLA, The Colburn School, the University of Missouri and the Eastman School of Music.
Zeller-Townson was born in Nova Scotia, raised in eastern North Carolina, and found his way to the baroque bassoon by way of the tenor saxophone. He holds a bachelor’s degree and performer’s certificate from the Eastman School of Music and a master’s degree from The Juilliard School, and an advanced certificate in music education from CUNY-Brooklyn College.
Zeller-Townson will begin at Stamford School when the 2021-22 school year starts on September 1.