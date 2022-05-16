Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BARRE -- Registration is now open for the Vermont Community Development Association Spring Conference on June 28. This year's theme is Addressing the Vermont Housing Challenge: Local and Regional Strategies for Success. 

This conference will bring housing experts, community and municipal leaders, and other community development professionals from across the state to discuss:

How towns can use ARPA funds to support housing;

Investing in rehabilitation to bring units back online in regions with an older vacant housing stock;

Promising practices from municipalities implementing Zoning Bylaw Modernization grants to promote housing development; and 

Making sense of new resources to kickstart housing projects.

The conference will be held in-person at the Barre Elks Lodge from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Register at https://bit.ly/3F6vY73

The conference is sponsored by the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development (ACCD) and the Two River-Ottauquechee Regional Commission.

