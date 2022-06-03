MANCHESTER -- Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, offers a full line-up of spring programming for children in grades K – 5, as well as home study students and their educators. Using the 412-acre campus, its ecosystems, children benefit from hands-on, place-based learning. Immersed in the topics at hand, they build upon skills from relevant questioning and careful observation, to the construction of evidence-based explanations and the communication of outcomes. Children learn while playing: in the vernal pool, in the dirt, on the farm, at the hives, and every spot in between.
The vernal pool is a popular spot where investigation and observation of amphibians brings to life the ecosystem as the “hatchery of the forest.” At the observation hive, minds are captivated by closely inspecting the comings and goings of the honey bees while delving into their life cycle and social structure. Around the pond, those intrigued by critters of all shapes and sizes, investigate the diversity of life, their adaptations, and the watery world that supports them. Fans of kids (aka, baby goats) will swoon over spring’s new herd at the goat dairy, as well as their antics and wild abandon.
Next Generation Science Standards are outlined for each topic on Hildene’s website (hildene.org/learning/school_programs), along with grade ranges and length of program. Each school program is also available to home study students and their educators. The schedule of home study offerings is outlined at hildene.org/learning/home_study, and covers the period from now through June 20. Hildene members receive discounts on home study visits.
For more information, contact Youth Programming Director Diane Newton at 802-367-7965, or email newton@hildene.org. Educators will follow CDC guidance for homeschooler visits, and school guidance for classroom field trips. Hildene is a 501c3 nonprofit institution located at 1005 Hildene Road in Manchester. It is open to visitors Thursday – Monday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with admission.