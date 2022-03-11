BENNINGTON — Spice N’ Nice, Vermont’s oldest natural food store, has re-opened its doors to the public for indoor shopping.
Spice N’ Nice closed its doors on March 17, 2020, and in that time, the husband and wife co-owners have found creative ways to continue to deliver local, specialty products to their customers while keeping health and safety top priority.
They continue to offer an array of locally made products — Earth Sky Time sourdough bread, Battenkill Brittle granola and energy bars, Berle Farms yogurt and cheese from Hoosick, N.Y., as well as many bulk products, including spices (hence the name!), soaps, grains, beans and more.
Lucinda and Robert Bedard have owned Spice N’ Nice, established in 1970, for over a decade, managing to keep a loyal and supportive customer base through the pandemic.
“We’re lucky that we have such a good, supportive community,” Lucinda Bedard. “We’re really just trying to take care of everybody.”
They said masks are required in the store.
At the height of the pandemic, Spice N’ Nice filled plenty of phone orders for curbside pickup, saying it was difficult — twice the work for half the profit — but they managed to make it work, while also launching an online Shopify store a few short months after the shutdown began.
“I tell people it’s like learning a new language — you have to put all this information in there that I had to find from another source,” Bedard said. She spoke of creating the online shopping platform, a steep learning curve and labor of love to be able to continue to serve their customers.
Out-of-state shoppers continue to use the online platform. “I get orders from Pennsylvania and Florida. ... it’s kind of fun to get people from different places in the country,” she said.
However, online and phone orders have slowed down as in-store shopping has picked up, though they still are doing curbside pickup for those who prefer it. The local Bennington community has continued to support Spice N’ Nice and most have been understanding of their mask required policy.
“I’ve had two people today that are undergoing chemotherapy, so I’m protecting those customers. I’m protecting myself — I’m dealing with anywhere between 50 to 100 people per day. I want to protect everybody, that’s where we stand,” Bedard said.
She spoke of her concern for the lack of publicly accessible information regarding the high local COVID rates. Bennington County has some of the highest COVID infection rates of any county throughout Vermont.
“We have been pretty adamant about it [their mask policy], because we’re a health food store. We want people to be healthy. It’s not like we’re just trying to make a political statement — we’re not. We’re just trying to keep people healthy,” Bedard said.
Spice N’ Nice is hiring for a staff member position. The owners are hoping to increase their hours back to seven days and are currently open five days a week.
“We have such a short staff right now, that it’s hard to do that,” she said. “Our hours are definitely not where they were two years ago.
“It’s been difficult, but it’s brought out the best in people.”