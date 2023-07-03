BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library has a series of special programs planned in the coming week.
Those include:
• Food & Friends Cook Together: July 11, 18, 25. Cooking adventures for 4th-7th graders. Kids will learn basic cooking skills, make tasty recipes and eat the results. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org, from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
• Come Together Now Storytime: July 5, 12, 19, 26: Storytime for kids, 3-6 years-old. This week, musician & music teacher, Mary Chambers will lead us in song! Arts and crafts fun will follow at 10:30 a.m.
• Check It Out Summer Chess Program: July 5, 6, 7. Chess coach Trevo Plizga will lead classes for 6- to 12-year-olds who know the basics and want to improve their skills. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Email: children@bfli.org.
• All Together Now Yoga with Zoe Shaheen: July 6, 13, 20. Yoga movement and mindfulness through interactive play for 2–6-year-olds and their parents & caregivers, at 10:30 a.m.
• Use Your Words! World Languages Weekly Challenge. Children are invited to stop by the Children’s Room and write or speak common words or phrases in a language that is new to them. Children will be rewarded with a small prize each time they participate. Different challenges each week!
Sign-up for the BFL’s All Together Now Summer Reading Program that continues through July.
Children and families can sign a pledge to read, receive a reading record to keep track of their progress, and earn rewards for their efforts.
The Bennington Free Library, which is located at 101 Silver St. in Bennington, will be closed today in celebration of the July 4th holiday.