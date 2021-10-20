Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

There will be a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Veterans’ Home on Friday at 1 p.m. On the agenda is 'Staff Appreciation Expenditure.'

An executive session will be held immediately following the open special meeting if deemed necessary. At this time, no agenda has been determined for an executive session.

The meeting will be held at the Veteran's Home at 325 North Street, Bennington.

Due to Coronavirus social distancing guidelines, to listen to this Board meeting by phone, dial 929-205-6099. Meeting ID: 882 0747 6523. Password: 923852.

