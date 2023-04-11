BENNINGTON — The Center for Communication in Medicine continues its SpeakSooner community education series with “Empathy As A Bridge To Improve Healthcare Communication: A Two-Way Street” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. This event will be presented on-site at the Bennington Performing Arts Center and live-streamed at speaksooner.org. The program is free and open to the public.
Experts will address barriers to effective healthcare communication and the role of empathy in improving satisfaction with care. Video interviews with medical educators, healthcare providers and patients will set the stage for an informative panel discussion, followed by Q & A with audience members and online chat.
To register, visit SpeakSooner.org.