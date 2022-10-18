MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate Committee on Committees and the speaker of the House are holding a public application process to fill open seats on the newly formed Environmental Justice Advisory Council and the Vermont Commission on Women.
The Environmental Justice Advisory Council will advise state agencies on environmental justice issues and on how to incorporate environmental justice into agency procedures and decision making. They will also evaluate the potential for environmental burdens, disproportionate impacts, or benefits to environmental justice focus populations as a result of state actions.
Specifically, the committee is seeking the following applicants for the council:
- one representative of municipal government;
- one representative of a social justice organization;
- and one representative of mobile home park residents.
The speaker is seeking to the following applicants for the council:
- one individual who resides in a census block group that is designated as an environmental justice focus population;
- one representative of an organization working on food security issues;
- one representative of immigrant communities in Vermont;
- and one representative of a statewide environmental organization.
The council will meet not more than eight times a year.
There are also two openings, a four-year term and a two-year term, as commissioner of the Vermont Commission on Women. The panel is an independent, nonpartisan state government commission governed by 16 commissioners with the mission of advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in Vermont. The commission meets monthly. Learn more at women.vermont.gov.
Applications for all openings can be submitted at ltgov.vermont.gov/COC-Applications or by email at speaker@leg.state.vt.us. Applications are due Nov. 14.