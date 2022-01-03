BENNINGTON — Need inspiration to declutter and organize in the new year? Bennington Free Library hosts a weekend of tidying with a free Spark Joy webinar and resources! There are two ways to participate: Access online beginning Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. and ending Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Email reference@bfli.org to register to receive the access link. Or, watch the webinar in the library (masks required) on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Large Rotary Room.
Spark Joy programs are led by Shannon Huneycutt, founder of Spark Joy Charlotte and a certified Silver Level KonMari Consultant trained by tidying expert Marie Kondo. Kondo is the author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and creator of the KonMari MethodTM , a style focusing on decluttering and organizing your space by keeping only those items you love.
Huneycutt will bring the life-changing system of tidying through her Spark Joy Program. You will learn the KonMari philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy once and for all and leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life. For more information, call the library at 802-442-9051 and ask for the Reference Desk or email: reference@bfli.org.