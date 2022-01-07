BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s Matthew Harrington, executive director, will host Dr. Trey Dobson for a live program, "ShiresHealth," at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, on Facebook Live and on CAT-TV’s public access channel 1075. Dobson is Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer. The program is produced in cooperation with Catamount Access Television.
The show will include information about COVID case trends, when to test and how, vaccines, quarantine, isolation, hospital capacity, and more. Audience members can submit their questions live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CATTVbennington/ or email them in advance to wellness@svhealthcare.org.