BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has expanded its visitor policy to one visitor at a time — as opposed to one visitor per day, as had been indicated most recently — for many areas. The change follows a substantial decrease in the prevalence of COVID-19 in the region.
Visiting hours remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Everyone, including patients, staff and visitors is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a medical-grade surgical mask will be provided one. All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.
The numbers of visitors allowed varies by department and the age and condition of the patient.
One visitor is allowed at a time to adult inpatients. Adult outpatients may have one visitor with them, this includes prenatal patients. Pediatric patients may have up to two visitors at a time. Adult patients birthing with Women’s and Children’s Services may have a birth partner plus one visitor at a time. Patients at the end of life may have four visitors, who must remain in the patient room at all times.
The health system recommends minors visit the hospital or practices only to receive care, if possible. All minors visiting inpatient units need prior approval from the clinical team. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.