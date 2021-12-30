BENNINGTON — All are welcome to connect with their medical community through an upcoming series.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson will welcome Larry Cole, a former police detective and COVID-19 survivor. At 12 p.m. on Jan. 5, Cole will be the first guest of the program’s second season.
Cole contracted COVID-19 before vaccines were available. He spent 18 days as an inpatient at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in the early days of 2021. He will share his experience, including his continuing struggle with the virus's symptoms.
The show is produced in cooperation with Catamount Access Television. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Medical Matters Weekly is an interactive, multiplatform, guest-driven, medical-themed talk show hosted by Dobson. It provides a behind-the-scenes perspective on health care and the interesting personalities that drive positive change within the industry and its surrounding professions. Topics include behavioral health, food insecurity, equitable care and the opioid crisis.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.