BENNINGTON — A top official at Southwestern Vermont Health Care has been recognized by a statewide group for his advanced work on human services at the health care organization.
SVHC's Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Dailey was honored with the 2022 Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award. The award was granted by the Vermont State Council, an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management.
“Vermont is home to many exceptionally qualified human resources professionals, so I am humbled to have received this recognition,” Dailey said. “I share the honor with the talented and dedicated members of the HR teams I have worked with at Southwestern Vermont Health Care and Mack Molding Company. Their hard work has driven so much of what we have achieved together, and I am deeply grateful.”
The award seeks to affirm and distinguish an individual who applies advanced knowledge of human resources to substantially impact business outcomes through HR leadership, strategy, and/or development; demonstrates significant value by applying creative and innovative management concepts; implements programs in any of the HR disciplines that positively impact an organization and its talent; advances and elevates the HR profession in their organization, industry, and community; and exemplifies the highest standards of the profession and serves as a role model for peers.
Dailey has been at the center of several solutions at SVHC, the hospital said in a release. He led the Healthy Homes program, which connected employees with newly renovated homes and favorable financing terms. The program worked to solve a lack of housing availability for staff and to increase rates of home ownership in Bennington neighborhoods. During the early days of the pandemic, Dailey worked with former employer Mack Molding Company to retrofit scuba masks for use as personal protective equipment. The move relieved staff anxiety amidst a severe PPE shortage and received national press attention.
SVHC has been recognized as one of Vermont’s “Best Places to Work” for eight years in a row. It is the only hospital ever to have been recognized with the honor.
“Kevin sets an example that combines a commitment to compassion, innovation, dedication, and organizational sustainability,” said SVHC’s President and CEO Thomas A. Dee. “These qualities have enabled us to make progress against our most difficult challenges and to build a strong and vibrant organizational culture.”
Dailey brought more than 15 years of human resources experience and a background in law to SVHC in 2015. His most recent previous position was as director of Human Resources for Mack Molding Company, Inc. in Arlington. Before that, he was a partner in the legal firm of Dailey & Dailey, P.C., in Manchester. Dailey holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and a juris doctor degree from Vermont Law School. He has served with the SVHC board of trustees, the Arlington Rescue Squad, the Bennington County Bar Association, the United Way, and others.
The Dolly Shaw Vermont Human Resources Professional of the Year Award recognizes exceptional performance and outstanding achievement by a professional in the field of human resource management. Dolly Shaw was one of the founding members of the Vermont Human Resource Association in 1969 and was a force behind growing and sustaining the state’s human resource network over many years. She served for 40 years as director of Career Services at Champlain College and was relentless in her pursuit of delivering high-quality HR learning opportunities for the professional community.