BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s nursing leaders have chosen four nurses whose work represents each of the four qualities of a Magnet Center for Nursing Excellence, including transformational leadership, innovation, structural empowerment and exemplary professional practice.
“The nurses we are honoring are noted standard bearers within the organization,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer. “We are grateful for their extraordinary work, which together in cooperation with nurse and physician colleagues, makes SVHC the health system it is.”
Laurie Darby was honored for her commitment to transformational leadership. Darby is the assistant nursing director for the Emergency Department and ExpressCare. She holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Southern Vermont College and a bachelor’s from Southern New Hampshire University.
Adrienne Gigliotti, who works in the Intensive Care Unit, was given the award for innovation and new knowledge. Gigliotti has been a nurse for 18 years, the last 10 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She received her associate’s degree from Vermont Technical College and her bachelor’s from the State University of New York-Delhi. In addition, she works as a clinical instructor for Vermont Tech.
Jennifer Harrington, of the hospital's Transitional Care department, was honored for structural empowerment. Harrington was certified as a licensed practical nurse at Putnam Memorial School of Nursing in Bennington, and her registered nursing certificate and bachelor’s in nursing degree from Southern Vermont College. She has been a nurse for more than 30 years.
The work of Jaime Wiley, of SVMC Telemetry/Medical-Surgical Nursing, was noted for exemplary professional practice. She received her associate’s and her bachelor’s in nursing from Southern Vermont College. She is noted for her ability to translate clinical information into clear language for patients and families, while also working to educate visiting students and colleagues.
“It’s such an honor to receive this Magnet award, especially at this hospital,” Wiley said. “This hospital has served my family, from the death of my beloved grandpa to the birth of my children. It is humbling and rewarding that I can be involved in the lives of my community members and to care for their families with the same love and attention that my family has received.”