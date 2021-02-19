BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson, a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show that launched February 10, will feature two Emergency nurses—Alexandra Chaffin, RN, and Jill Maynard, RN—as guests on its Feb. 24 show. The show will cover what it is like to be an emergency nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic and initiatives implemented to ensure patient and staff safety.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV) and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays, 1 p.m. Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, 6 a.m. Sundays, noon Mondays, 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as Youtube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
Alexandra Chaffin, RN, has been a nurse at SVMC since 2010 and has worked in the Emergency Department since about 2014. She received her associates’ in nursing from Vermont Technical College and anticipates graduating with a bachelor’s in nursing from Castleton University this summer. She serves as a staff nurse, where she cares for patients, and as a charge nurse, in which case she is responsible for the movement of both staff and patients and as a resource to ensure care is executed appropriately throughout the department.
Jill Maynard, RN, is the director of nursing for the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from Southern Vermont College in Bennington and will soon graduate with her master’s in nursing with a focus on leadership and management. She joined the SVMC nursing staff in 2004. Prior to this, she served as an Advanced EMT for her local rescue squad and as an ED Technician. In her current role, she manages the ExpressCare, emergency, and ICU nursing. She also leads nursing initiatives, including those to ensure safe emergency access for COVID and non-COVID patients, to decrease workplace violence, and to increase access to high quality efficient emergency care.
The program’s host, Trey Dobson, MD, is an Emergency Medicine physician with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and serves as Chief Medical Officer for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vermont. He is an Instructor of Emergency Medicine at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine and a member of the Board of Trustees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock. He is past president of the Vermont Medical Society and currently sits on the Governance Council and performs medical practice peer review for the Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, please e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.