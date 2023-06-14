BENNINGTON — Russell Goodrich, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was the April recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).
According to Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services, “Russ is a talented and compassionate care provider. His commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families during challenging times is inspiring. We are fortunate to have him on our team. He is a more than deserving recipient of the DAISY award.”
Nominated by a patient’s daughter, Goodrich was recognized for the grace and professionalism he showed the patient and family. The nomination read:
“When my dad was in the ICU, (Russ) showed an unbelievable amount of support to him and my entire family. He was so professional and caring … (He) took the time to make sure that not only my dad was comfortable during his passing, but my family was also. He even went as far as to provide blankets, comfortable chairs, etc. for my sisters and I for overnight watch. He is by far one of the best nurses that I have had the pleasure of knowing! I can’t thank him enough for being there for our family in our time of need.”
“To receive a national honor for the work I do is very humbling,” says Goodrich. “Providing excellent and compassionate care is what nursing is all about. However, nurses do not often hear from families or get messages of appreciation, which makes the kind words shared and recognition all the more meaningful.”
Goodrich received a bachelor’s degree at Southern New Hampshire University and an associate degree from Vermont Technical College, where he is currently in the graduate program. He started at SVMC as an LPN at the Center for Living & Rehabilitation in 2012. Since then, he has worked in the Med-Surg unit and for the past six and a half years as an RN in the ICU.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation.