BENNINGTON — An international student at Southwest Tech created “Our Veteran’s Stories,” a film series that features the experiences of three local veterans.
Inam Boonyarattaphunt, an international student from Bangkok, Thailand, is a member of the video production program at Southwest Tech. As part of a work-based learning project, she created a series of three videos. Each one features a different veteran who resides at the Vermont Veterans Home.
“I decided to do this video because my personal story, I am a survivor for insurgency zone,” Boonyarattaphunt said, and because of her experience, she wants to thank veterans around the world.
She hopes that “these videos will contain knowledge and memory” for the locals who served in the military.
The world premiere of “Our Veteran’s Stories,” which was shown at Old Castle Theater in Bennington on Thursday, began with a video montage of the featured veterans and a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.” Everyone who was able to, rose from their seats to honor the country and veterans.
Wendy Klein, Work-Based Learning Coordinator at Southwest Tech, then addressed the audience. She said the previous video made her “verklempt,” or emotional. Ryan Scutt, Video Production Instructor at Southwest Tech, also spoke and gave credit to everyone who made the project possible.
Two members of the staff at the Vermont Veterans Home also said a few words. Asa Morin, the Chief Operating Officer, and Steven McClafferty, the finance director, were both present.
“The past couple years have been very difficult and isolating at the Veterans Home,” said Morin. She was grateful for this opportunity.
Morin and McClafferty then gave Boonyarattaphunt flowers and a veterans home coin.
“We hope that this will be part of your positive experience of Vermont that you can take home with you,” said Morin.
McClafferty did his part by interviewing the veterans in each video. All of the interviews took place at the veterans home.
Margaret Lille
Margaret Lille was the focus of the first video in the series. She grew up in Bennington and attended the University of Vermont before she went into the Navy.
She got into the Navy “by chance” after deciding to enlist with a friend. McClafferty said she was one of only 100,000 women “in the waves.”
Lille said, while she was in the Navy, she had a drill instructor that made her march “day and night” so that she would “be prepared.” Her job was to watch airplanes land and make sure they landed properly. She never had a landing go badly.
She was in the Navy for two years before she used the G.I. Bill to go to school. She became a judge. But, her time in the Navy will live on in history, specifically on page 49 in the book “Bennington in WWII.”
McClafferty asked, “Would you join the navy again?”
Lille serenely answered, “Oh, yes.”
Theodore Beriau
Theodore “Ted” Beriau was also in the Navy. He was from Worcester, Mass., but he was stationed all over the country, including Alaska. He started as a deckhand, but soon realized he wanted more. “I want to do something,” he said.
He sailed on the USS Oakland CL-95 during World War II, he called it a “beautiful ship." He was also wearing a hat with “USS Oakland” embroidered on it during his interview.
He shared several stories about his time in the Navy, including one where he yelled at a fellow crew member for spitting on the deck because, he said, “this is our home.”
McClafferty asked him what he did after the Navy, and he promptly started talking about his wife. He said, “She took over the city of Worcester.”
Beriau brought a photo album filled with memories of his time in the Navy to the interview. These photos included one of him with two women — who were not his wife. He wasn’t as concerned with his wife seeing, but McClafferty was.
“We had no secrets, she knew I loved her,” Beriau said.
McClafferty also asked if Beriau was aware of the magnitude of his presence in the war, and Beriau said, “I knew we were making history.”
Michael McIntyre
Command Sergeant Major Michael McIntyre was in the Vietnam War. He said he had the highest score in the Army for computer systems. He eventually became the senior operator of the largest computer system in the Army.
In Vietnam, he was in the air defense artillery branch. He only had one week of school to learn how to properly perform his duties.
McIntyre planned on retiring, but he was asked to attend the Army's Sergeants Major Academy. No one can apply to this academy; he was selected. He said it involved “very intense training, education” that was six months long. He was a sergeant major for three years.
Although he worked on computer systems in Vietnam, he was not immune to attacks.
“You were a target no matter what your job was,” he said. “They didn’t hit us, but they sure tried.”
McIntyre said he had “severe” post-traumatic stress disorder after his service. He “saw every psychiatrist in Keene” trying to solve his problem. He said it takes a long time to get over.
He was married “the whole time” he was in the military. He has five children, four daughters and one son. Finally, he had nothing but good things to say about the Veterans Home.
“Real happy with the Vermont Veterans Home,” he said. “Good meals.”
McIntyre also spoke at the Q&A after the premiere. When asked about the filming and interview process, he said, “I was a nervous wreck — lot worse than wartime.”
All together, Boonyarattaphunt spent a total of 90 to 100 hours in production, and each interview was one hour long. There are hopes to get the film series on CAT-TV and GNAT, but for now, it will be on Southwest Tech’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/SouthwestTechTV.