BENNINGTON — In some cases, attending Southwest Tech, the regional technical school in Southwestern Vermont, is about strengthening a college resume. In some cases, it’s about learning what you don’t want to do.
But most of the Bennington County and Hoosick Falls, N.Y. high school students who choose Southwest Tech are looking for a real-life learning experience. Southwest Tech has a different way of looking at education — hands-on, building practical skills, getting out into the workforce as part of learning.
Students can leave the career technical education center with certifications, college credits and a possible career path.
Southwest Tech is attached to Mount Anthony Union High School, but Educational and Community Outreach Coordinator Nicole Sauer says they are totally separate entities.
Before any student is admitted into Southwest Tech, they go through an admissions process that includes a review of their current transcript and an interview with the instructor of the program they’re applying to. There are also program prerequisites, like science and math classes, that students must complete prior to entering the program.
Once the student has been accepted, they can begin gaining the skills, certifications and credit they will need after they graduate. Lisa Harrington Redding, interim guidance coordinator at the school, appreciates that students are able to build skills while boosting their college applications and resumes.
Southwest Tech provides classroom education, but within all of the programs, the work-based learning coordinator “can set them up with work-based learning so that they’re out into the community, actually feeling what it’s like to work,” said Sauer.
That learning looks different for each of the 16 programs. The Culinary Arts students work in a professional kitchen that is located on the campus. Sauer said before COVID, and hopefully again soon, students will have a dining service that is open to the public to refine their skills.
The Building Trades program works with Habitat for Humanity. Sauer also showed off the new cabinets and tables the program built for the school after a flood late last year.
Tom Haskins, the Auto Technologies teacher, boasted that the auto program is Automotive Service Excellence certified in several areas. These students work on real cars owned by the school, students, family members and teachers.
Students from the Law Enforcement program, taught by James Gulley, go on to be a part of the Coast Guard, Army, Marines, Navy and the police. Gulley went into detail about the extreme level of responsibility he teaches his students. “You have to teach them how to communicate effectively,” he said.
The school also has online and adult programs.
“What we really do is we give adult students an opportunity to learn some career skills and get into a new job or something that they’ve been interested in pursuing for a while,” said Rob Bahny, Workforce Education and Training Coordinator.
Bahny said he keeps the adult programs at a maximum of 12 weeks because he understands that it’s difficult to fit a long program into someone’s daily schedule. Adult learners, some as young as 18, can leave Southwest Tech with a commercial drivers license, a career as a dental assistant or skills for another career.
Staff believe that success looks different for each student. Some excel in their chosen program, and others take the program and decide that the career isn’t for them.
“When the kids are like, ‘Oh, that’s not for me.’ And then they try something new … an acknowledgement that this isn’t for me is a success,” said Sauer.
Teachers like Kathy Slade from the Medical Professions program encourage students to do field work or other studies in areas they weren’t originally interested in. Slade said that by encouraging them to look into various areas of the field, the student may be introduced to something they didn’t realize they would like so much.
Gov. Phil Scott has asked lawmakers this year to use a portion of the $90 million surplus in the Education Fund to strengthen career and technical education. He has also talked about eliminating a stigma that tends to go along with tech ed versus college-track education.
All of the staff at Southwest Tech agree that there is a negative stigma around technical education centers and it is important to fight against it.
There’s an idea that “if you’re going to college, [Southwest Tech] is not where you go, and that’s the wrong mentality,” said Sauer.