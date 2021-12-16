BENNINGTON -- Three local women have been accepted to Emerge Vermont's 2022 class, the organization announced. Sarah Hackett-Dalgliesh of Bennington, Erica Marthage of Manchester Center and Brenda Siegel of Newfane were all announced as Emerge in-coming members.
Emerge Vermont recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office. This year’s chosen group of 26 future women political leaders is Emerge Vermont’s largest and most diverse class, with women from all parts of the Green Mountain State who come from backgrounds and span the spectrum of races, sexual orientation, socioeconomic levels and professional experiences.
“Emerge Vermont is thrilled to welcome our Class of 2022,” said Elaine Haney, executive director. “Our organization selected exceptional applicants who will seize political opportunities once they have the tools necessary to run an effective campaign. Democrats need to maintain and build the power and success they have had over the last few cycles, and now, more than ever, these women’s voices are needed in our government.”
Emerge Vermont’s training program offers Democratic women who want to run for public office 70 hours of in-depth education over four months designed to give them tools to win. The program’s trainers are a team of campaign consultants, advisers and staff from Vermont and all over the country who have been involved in successful campaigns and initiatives.
Criteria for selection into the 2022 class included evidence of political leadership experience or potential, meaningful involvement in workplace or community, interest in pursuing political office, demonstrated ability to bring together disparate groups to achieve a goal, and ability and desire to build effective networks.