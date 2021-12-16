In the next few years of state politics, be on the lookout for three local women.
Sarah Hackett-Dalgliesh of Bennington, Erica Marthage of Manchester Center and Brenda Siegel of Newfane were all announced as members of Emerge Vermont's 2022 class.
Emerge Vermont is the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office. This year’s chosen group of 26 future women political leaders is Emerge Vermont’s largest and most diverse class ever, with women from all parts of the Green Mountain State who come from diverse backgrounds and span the spectrum of races, sexual orientation, socioeconomic levels and professional experiences.
“Emerge Vermont is thrilled to welcome our Class of 2022,” said Elaine Haney, executive director. “Our organization selected exceptional applicants who will seize political opportunities once they have the tools necessary to run an effective campaign. Democrats need to maintain and build the power and success they have had over the last few cycles, and now, more than ever, these women’s voices are needed in our government.”
Emerge Vermont’s training program offers Democratic women who want to run for public office a unique opportunity. Women who are accepted receive 70 hours of in-depth education over four months that inspires them to run for office and gives them tools to win. The program’s trainers are an elite team of campaign consultants, advisers and staff from Vermont and all over the country who have been involved in some of the most successful campaigns and initiatives seen in recent election cycles.
Participants learn from these experts and develop practical knowledge in areas such as public speaking, fundraising, campaign strategy, voter contact, media and messaging and others. Candidates also meet an array of dynamic women who hold elected and appointed offices and become part of a supportive network that includes a statewide and national association of Emerge alumnae and Emerge cabinet members.
The organization has a proven record for getting Democratic women elected. Since the organization launched in 2013, the program has equipped 149 women with the skills needed to bring change to their communities. Dozens of alumnae have gone on to run for political office or been appointed to local boards or commissions, and of those who have gone on to run for an elected position, 38 percent have won. Currently, 44 Emerge Vermont alumnae are serving in elected office, with 24 in statewide office or the Legislature. Emerge Vermont’s commitment to diversity also means that the women selected for the program come from a multitude of different backgrounds and all walks of life. Twenty-three percent of the Class of 2022 is made up of women of color.
The three local women's acceptance to the program is no small feat. Criteria for selection into the class included evidence of political leadership experience or potential, meaningful involvement in workplace or community, interest in pursuing political office, demonstrated ability to bring together disparate groups to achieve a goal, and ability and desire to build effective networks.