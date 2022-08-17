MARLBORO — Join the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday for its annual open house and tour. Free admission is available for up-close animal encounters and activities for kids all day.
The museum is located on Route 9 at the Hogback Scenic Overlook. It is home to the largest collection of native birds and mammals in Vermont, with over 250 species are on exhibit. Right next door, families can visit the Hogback Mountain Country Store, Beer Naked Pizza, Vermont Distillers or hike on the Hogback Mountain Conservation Area.
Follow the museum on Facebook or visit the website for more information at facebook.com/vermontmuseum and vermontmuseum.org.