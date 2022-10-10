MARLBORO — After 25 years of operation on Hogback Mountain, educating thousands of local students and families about Vermont's nature and wildlife, the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum would like to invite the community to a 25th anniversary celebration.
Support past and future involvement with local families on Oct. 23 at the Wilmington Memorial Hall for a catered dinner by La Casita Taqueria y Mas of Wilmington with adult beverages, music by the Richard Mayer Trio, animals and a silent auction.
Tickets are $65 a person; RSVP by Friday . For more information, see vermontmuseum.org/anniversary.