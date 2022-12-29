BENNINGTON — Southern Vermont communities received a small windfall Thursday, as the governor's office announced the awarding of nearly $4 million in health and housing grants aimed at social pinch points exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott's administration and his Department of Housing and Community Development said in a statement Thursday morning that the $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grants will go toward 12 projects statewide.
The grants — to be disbursed via the Vermont Community Development Program — will be used for boosting accessibility to community facilities, creating new mixed-income housing through renovations and home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” said Scott. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”
In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Rep. Welch said: “This money will be used to create desperately needed affordable housing, assist individuals with disabilities and those struggling with substance use disorder, and support local businesses and nonprofit organizations hit hard by the pandemic. ... We look forward to seeing these projects strengthen communities and improve the lives of Vermonters across the state.”
Prior federal community block grant funding included $755,059 for recovery housing to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes, and an additional $8.8 million in grants to support businesses, public facilities and service programs that were negatively affected by the pandemic.
The state's Community Development Program awards close to $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Community block grants help communities to provide housing and suitable living environments for all residents nationwide. The money also is used to expand economic opportunities for people with low-to-moderate incomes, and for expanding critical community health and human welfare infrastructure.
For a full listing of all awardees, visit bit.ly/3Ia6mJL.