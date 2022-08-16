MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center will host Leonardo Suarez Paz at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Born and raised in Argentina, Suarez Paz is known for his uncommon talent as a singer, tango dancer, and choreographer. He leads his Latin Grammy-Award nominated Cuartetango string quartet with bandoneon and tango dance.
The group "personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of Tango" (Latin Grammy), while making a "serious pitch to the black-tie segment" (LA Times) in a show that has been hailed as an "ingenious musical concept: classic tango music of the 1940s and '50s is fused with the harmonic and rhythmic construct of contemporary nuevo tango - and a classically trained quartet performs it. Throw in dance, poetry, and visuals - and the whole thing is a Force 5 sensorial explosion." (The Day, Conn.)
Tickets are available at SVAC.org and range in price from $35-65.