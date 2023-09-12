MANCHESTER — Next month, three prominent figures in the fight against plastic pollution will convene in the Northshire and invite the general public to participate in an afternoon of conversation about the plastic pollution crisis, the fallacy of plastic recycling, and the real solutions to this threat to our environmental and public health.
On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion (860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr in Manchester) will be host to the community discussion on the environmental crisis of too much refuse, and the myths that have been perpetuated about the “environmentally-safe” products, per a release from Beyond Plastics.
The event centers around Eve O. Shaub’s latest book, “Year of No Garbage,” in which the humorist and author tackles her most difficult challenge to date: garbage. She joins acclaimed environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, as well as former EPA regional administrator and current Beyond Plastics President Judith Enck, in discussing her revelations. The event will be moderated by Northeast Public Radio’s Joe Donahue.
Schaub’s book recounts her attempt to live a year without creating waste – unexpectedly, during a pandemic. Her journey leads her to truths she had never encountered:
“Plastic recycling is a lie, compostables aren’t compostable, flushable wipes aren’t flushable, and plastic drives climate change, fosters racism, and poisons the environment, as well as our bodies, at alarming rates,” the release says.
“Plastic is now everywhere. We’re eating, drinking, and breathing it,” the release continues. It’s in the deepest part of the ocean, the air in the remotest of mountains, the food we eat, and even our bodies — including the placentas of unborn babies. But what can we really do about it?”
Beyond Plastics invites the Manchester area to join these experts for an honest conversation about plastic’s environmental and health impacts, how industry has duped the public for half a century, and what can be done to protect people and the planet.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 per person through the Northshire Bookstore here.