MANCHESTER — At Hunter Park in Manchester, 125 tented artists, artisans, and specialty food and Vermont spirit makers will display in individual tents and offer their products for sale in the Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival. This festival runs from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. Event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival is presented by Craftproducers in partnership with Charley Dooley, the show’s founder. Ambience will be festive, with live music, food trucks and vendors, and a craft beer and wine tent serving libations daily.
After a 27-year run at Hildene, the show relocated to Camelot Village in Bennington for a new permanent venue, then halted due to COVID-19. The Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival now returns to Manchester and will be held rain or shine. John Burnham of the Manchester Business Association says, “Welcome back!”