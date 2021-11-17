BENNINGTON — Soul Steps, from New York City, is thrilled to bring African American step dance to the Bennington Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Learn about the history of step and get a taste of high energy body percussion in this interactive, one-hour presentation. The evening will include a sneak peek of material from the troupe’s new production, Step Show: The Musical.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with the artists, curated by Mya Fisher, diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant at Yale University. This performance is a fundraiser for the development the group’s exciting new work.
African American step dance is a rich art form that began at historically Black colleges and universities and has connections to South Africa and other parts of the African diaspora. The group invites the community to journey with the artists through this captivating history and clap along as they celebrate this electrifying dance.
Get tickets at bpacvt.org/tickets. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for adults and $25 if you want to help Soul Steps get their full musical ready for production.
Soul Steps teaches Intro to Step workshops on Dec. 12
The group will hold a free Intro to Step workshop on Dec. 12.
There will be two sessions: one from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1 to 2 pm. Soul Steps invites the community to experience the stomps, claps, and dynamic rhythms of the rich African American cultural tradition known as step in this beginner workshop.
Participants will use their bodies to create hip-hop infused rhythms through call and response patterns and foundational step choreography. They will also examine step’s early roots in the mines of South Africa, through South African gumboot dance.
No prior experience is required, and all ages are welcome. This is a drop-in event, no ticket needed.
All events require proof of vaccination. Masks must be worn in theater.