TUESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.