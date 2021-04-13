The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting will be held electronically and members of the public can participate via phone or the Internet.
The board will be discussing a new contract with BCRC, upcoming household hazardous waste events, developing a permanent household hazardous waste facility and other items. Please visit https://www.bcswavt.org/news/april-28-2021-bcswa-draft-agenda/ for the agenda and information on how to join the meeting.