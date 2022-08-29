BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance has received a grant of $32,499 from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, an arm of the state Agency of Natural Resources. The grant will be used by the alliance to pay for household hazardous waste collection events for member towns that include Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford.
Three household hazardous waste collection events are scheduled each year to assist residents and businesses within the alliance to safely dispose of paint, paint thinners, types of household cleaners that contain toxic substances, herbicides, pesticides, automotive products and other chemicals. These materials are not accepted in landfills as they are corrosive, toxic or combustible.
“The rising cost to dispose of the collected material at these events exceeds the grant funds received from the DEC and places an additional financial burden on our budget to cover the difference,” said Scott Grimm-Lyon, program manager of the alliance, in a statement. “The alliance is building a permanent hazardous waste collection facility to open next year which will reduce the overall cost of collection and make it easier for residents to drop off materials by appointment during warmer months rather than waiting for a designated collection day event.”
The next Household Hazardous Waste event is Sept. 17, at the Dorset School, 130 School Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be the last event of the year. Information can be found at bcswa.org/event/dorset-school-household-hazardous-waste-collection.
Small businesses must register and prepay for the amount delivered by Sept. 2. Residents also can use the permanent facility throughout the year for collecting household hazardous waste operated by the Rutland County Solid Waste District. In addition, several of the transfer stations and local retail establishments accept paint, fluorescent bulbs, used motor oil, computers and electronic waste and other materials banned from landfills. For more information, visit bcswa.org or contact Scott Grimm-Lyon at 802-442-0713, ext. 2.
The alliance was formed in 2015 to adopt a solid waste management plan to implement Vermont’s recycling laws. The alliance provides education and outreach on reducing waste, recycling and proper disposal of hazardous materials to residents, businesses, schools and institutions. A complete list of disposal resources and information about its programs can be found at bcswa.org.