It’s Socktober time — a sock drive to benefit local homeless shelters in the region. Socktober is a nationwide program that started around 2013. There are 10 collection boxes located around the region for the drop off of new socks. All socks collected will be donated to the Bennington Coalition for the Homeless. Among the drop-off sites: VFW Post 1332 Bennington, NSK, NVA Hospice, Battenkill Medical, Early Intervention, American Legion Post 13 Bennington, Bennington Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Capstone Baptist Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Socktober runs through Oct. 29.