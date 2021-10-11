The Stratton Foundation invites the public to sponsor a lighted tree with a personalized plaque for the 2021-2022 winter season in Stratton and Manchester. Lighted trees will line the Stratton Village and the walkway along the Veteran’s Memorial in town, to shine a light on education, making it possible for at-risk teens to go to college or trade-school so that they grow to be successful, independent adults.
Plaques at your tree can be personalized to celebrate loved ones through a $500 donation, of which $240 will help to grow the Stratton Foundation scholarship fund. The Stratton Foundation offers 4-year college and trade-school scholarships to first-generation students to continue their education beyond high-school.
Teens who demonstrate promise, academic excellence, strength of character and an overwhelming ambition for a successful future are considered. Scholarships are open yearly to graduating high school seniors attending Arlington High School, Burr & Burton Academy, Dorset School, Leland & Gray High School and Long Trail School.
In 2021, the Stratton Foundation awarded $54,000 in scholarships, through the Todd Richter First Generation Scholarship Fund and the Wheeler First in Family Scholarship Fund.
To support a scholarship in your name, please contact the Stratton Foundation for more details: info@strattonfoundation.org. Tree lighting in Stratton is November 26th. Tree lighting in Manchester TBD. To sponsor a tree visit: https://strattonfoundation.org/snowlight-in-vermont