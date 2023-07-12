Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

It was all smiles on Monday at the Bennington Free Library as Mackenzie Roof, from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, put the natural world on display for children and their families. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.