DANBY — Smokey House Center welcomes Ben Holmes as interim executive director as Jesse Pyles steps down this year. Pyles has led the Danby-based nonprofit since 2013.
During his tenure, Pyles oversaw the launch of new youth and community programs, an expansion of farm partnerships, the addition of farm and forest land to Smokey House Center’s conservation easements, and the development of a new conservation plan for the 5,000-acre property on the north side of Dorset Mountain.
Ben Holmes comes to Smokey House after more than 30 years at The Farm School in Athol, Mass. As founder and director of The Farm School, Holmes spent decades connecting youth and others to the land. He brings an understanding of organizational leadership and management to Smokey House Center.
Learn more about Smokey House Center at www.smokeyhouse.org.