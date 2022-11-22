BENNINGTON — Bennington business owners are preparing for one of the biggest sales days of the year, Small Business Saturday, which takes place this weekend.
This nationwide initiative, started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
The first customer at every downtown shop on Saturday will receive a free "Shop Small" tote bag courtesy of the Better Bennington Corporation. Hidden inside one of the bags will be $25 Downtown Dollars and $10 Downtown Dollars in another.
"2022 has been an exciting year for Downtown Bennington," said Jenny Dewar, Executive Director of the BBC. "We started bringing back our traditions last year at this time with Small Business Saturday and proceeded to add multiple events and gatherings. It is really exciting to come full circle back to Small Business Saturday."
Online shopping surged during the pandemic; Small Business Saturday is a day to remind everyone about the importance of shopping locally. Bennington has seen several new shops and businesses open in the past year, and for those who have not been downtown to shop lately, this is the time to do it, Dewar said in a release. Several businesses will have specials and discounts to offer.